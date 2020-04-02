Rachel Bloom, Tom Hanks & More Pay Emotional Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Fountains of Wayne co-founder and songwriter/composer for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Adam Schlesinger, has passed away after complications from coronavirus. He was 52.

An Emmy winner for his work on Crazy Ex, Schlesinger was Oscar-nominated for his song "That Thing You Do!" which was written for the Tom Hanks film with the same title. He also co-wrote Fountain of Wayne's 2003 hit, "Stacy's Mom."

Other TV credits in Schlesinger's career include Saturday Night Live, The Dana Carvey Show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Howard Stern Radio Show and so much more. Below, see how Rachel Bloom, Tom Hanks, and others are reacting to news of Schlesinger's death.

I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2020

1/2 about Adam pic.twitter.com/x2LMIvZ9qf — Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) April 1, 2020

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

You already know about his unparalleled talent, now you know about the baby 3 Musketeers he left for himself as a treat during the taping of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend concert special. Remembering, missing and loving Adam Schlesinger tonight and always. pic.twitter.com/8qQxDxn6Mo — Jack Dolgen (@jackdolgen) April 2, 2020

I am truly gutted. I hate everything... about this 💔 https://t.co/0MUVAFQQzz — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) April 1, 2020

this is so heartbreaking. Adam was absolutely brilliant, a prolific genius really, and a joy to be around and create with. Sending so much love to his loved ones and family. https://t.co/N9jN3IXJsJ — Vella Lovell (@vellalovell) April 1, 2020

Covid-19 took our Adam away today. Still trying to process this terrible news and terrible pandemic. Please stay home. Please stay safe. Adam was a masterpiece of a human. pic.twitter.com/zF9bE39m1f — Gabrielle Ruiz (@gabrielleruiz) April 2, 2020