Rachel Bloom, Tom Hanks & More Pay Emotional Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Meaghan Darwish
Adam Schlesinger Rachel Bloom
Adam Schlesinger, Rachel Bloom and Jack Dolgen

Fountains of Wayne co-founder and songwriter/composer for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Adam Schlesinger, has passed away after complications from coronavirus. He was 52.

An Emmy winner for his work on Crazy Ex, Schlesinger was Oscar-nominated for his song "That Thing You Do!" which was written for the Tom Hanks film with the same title. He also co-wrote Fountain of Wayne's 2003 hit, "Stacy's Mom."

Other TV credits in Schlesinger's career include Saturday Night Live, The Dana Carvey Show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Howard Stern Radio Show and so much more. Below, see how Rachel Bloom, Tom Hanks, and others are reacting to news of Schlesinger's death.

 

