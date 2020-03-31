The CW's Summer 2020 Schedule: 'Burden of Truth,' 'Bulletproof' & More Return

© 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.;© Sky UK Limited

While the remaining episodes of some of its fall and midseason shows are still in limbo, The CW is already looking ahead to the summer.

On Tuesday, the network announced the premiere dates for four of its summer series. It all kicks off with the magical Masters of Illusion, hosted by Dean Cain, on Friday, May 15, with back-to-back episodes.

Then comes two drama series, the Kristin Kreuk-led Burden of Truth (entering its third season) on Thursday, May 21, and Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters' Bulletproof (in its second season) on Wednesday, June 17. The one-hour competition series Penn & Teller: Fool Us returns on Monday, June 22.

When Season 3 of Burden of Truth begins, Joanna Chang (Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are a couple and partners in a boutique law firm (Crawford Chang), albeit one with a financial strain. While they're in love, they both have one foot in and one foot ready to bolt.

Meanwhile, in Bulletproof Season 2, cops Bishop and Pike are dragged into their most dangerous case yet that sucks them into the world of undercover policing and a game of cat-and-mouse with a notorious and elusive crime family.

Check out the CW's summer 2020 schedule below.

Friday, May 15

8:00 pm: Masters of Illusion (Season Premiere)

8:30 pm: Masters of Illusion (Special Original Episode)

Thursday, May 21

8:00 pm: Burden of Truth (Season Premiere)

9:00 pm: In the Dark (Original Episode)

Wednesday, June 17

9:00 pm: Bulletproof (Season Premiere)

Monday, June 22

8:00 pm: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original Episode)

8:30 pm: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Encore Episode)

9:00 pm: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season Premiere)