The CW Sets Returns for 'The Flash,' 'Riverdale' & More: What About 'Supernatural'?

With TV shows shutting down production due to the coronavirus pandemic, networks are rearranging their schedules.

The CW previously announced that it has moved the premiere dates for Stargirl (after each episode's debut on DC Universe) and In the Dark Season 2. Both shows will fill the time slots of fall shows The Flash and Legacies, respectively.

And now the network has announced when its shows currently on hiatus will return with new episodes. Check out the schedule below. (Note: Roswell, New Mexico, Charmed, and Dynasty are currently airing original episodes.)

Wednesday, April 8

9:00 pm: Nancy Drew

Wednesday, April 15

8:00 pm: Riverdale

Thursday, April 16

8:00 pm: Katy Keene

9:00 pm: In the Dark (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, April 21

8:00 pm: The Flash

9:00 pm: DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Sunday, April 26

8:00 pm: Batwoman

9:00 pm: Supergirl

Left off this list is Supernatural, which is currently in its final season. Its last new episode was the 13th, "Destiny's Child," and fans knew prior to its airing that it would be it "for awhile." As showrunner Andrew Dabb tweeted, "We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished." However, he did promise "some special treats" and that they will "finish the series." For now, all fans can do is wait.