What Patrick Stewart, Kelly Clarkson & More TV Stars Are Doing While Staying Home

While everyone's cooped up indoors, now is the perfect time to see how your favorite stars are passing their time in the midst of social distancing. Whether it's crafting, cooking or singing, there's plenty of online activity to keep fans entertained.

Below, we're rounding up a few stars worth following in the current health crisis.

Patrick Stewart

The Star Trek: Picard star has been reading Shakespeare sonnets to pass the time during social distancing and self-quarantine measures. Fans can catch his poetry recitations on Twitter.

John Krasinski

The Jack Ryan actor and former star of The Office just launched the SomeGoodNews network via YouTube in which he'll present good news to viewers from home. In his recently launched first episode, he included a video chat interview with Steve Carell as they recalled some of their favorite memories from The Office in honor of the show's 15th anniversary.

Chrissy Teigen

too fast 2 furious pic.twitter.com/v4UkOODnB6 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 30, 2020

The chef and TV personality is putting her cooking skills on display with social media posts on Instagram and Twitter. Keep an eye out for her delectable treats with Instagram Story videos and more.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison

The best friends and former stars of Scrubs just announced their new podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald. Similar to Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's Office Ladies, the actors are discussing episodes from the beloved medical comedy. And don't worry, they've figured out how to record while maintaining their social distancing.

Madelaine Petsch

This Riverdale star runs her own YouTube channel which she's using to share what she's up to during the current pandemic. So far she's shared a few crafting videos, one of which included her costar Lili Reinhart.

David Harbour

View this post on Instagram Don’t hoard worthless crap. #equalizer #stimuluspackage #pandemicpanic A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:34pm PDT

The Stranger Things actor has been engaging fans via Instagram with lengthy live Instagram Stories as well as question prompts for followers to respond to.

Lauren Lyle (with Caitriona Balfe)

The Outlander stars are chatting in Lyle's first podcast episode for She's a Rec'. Described as a podcast featuring some of the "coolest women of our time," it's a must-listen for fans of the Starz series.

Kelly Clarkson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Mar 24, 2020 at 1:11pm PDT

The Voice coach and talk show host is currently self-quarantining like most of the country, but she's been posting some fabulous musical covers from the comfort of her cabin bathroom. Fans can catch the performances on her Instagram page.

John Legend

Like his Voice co-coach, Legend has been offering some snippets of his musical talents via social media, among which included a home concert posted to his Instagram.

Stephen Amell

View this post on Instagram B🏹S A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell) on Mar 27, 2020 at 3:05am PDT

Fans of Arrow will get a special treat if they follow Amell because the former star of The CW story has been sharing behind-the-scenes videos to his Instagram page.

