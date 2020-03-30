'Prodigal Son': Jessica Reunites With Dermot Mulroney's Nicholas Endicott (VIDEO)

Jessica (Bellamy Young) is no damsel in distress — but she still has backup at an event in Monday's Prodigal Son, "Scheherazade."

And TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at Dermot Mulroney's debut as the charming and sophisticated billionaire Nicholas Endicott, Jessica's old friend.

Malcolm (Tom Payne) was supposed to join Jessica at the event, and since he's a no-show, she makes her displeasure clear in a voicemail: "I was just calling to let you know that since I am here alone, I will be donating all of your inheritance to The Nicholas Endicott Endowment for the Arts because I know how much you love ballet."

Then, she runs into a bit of an uncomfortable situation; another attendee comments that she’s “brave” to show up. Fortunately, Jessica has the perfect retort — and Nicholas comes to her aid. Watch the clip above to find out about their past and get a tease of what's to come.

In this episode, the NYPD investigates after an up-and-coming ballet dancer is mysteriously poisoned. Plus, Bright and Eve (Molly Griggs) turn to Martin (Michael Sheen) for answers about the girl in the box, her sister, Sophie.

Prodigal Son, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox