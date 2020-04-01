Tuesday TV Ratings: CBS Dominates Night With 'NCIS' & 'FBI' Ratings Power

CBS once again took the lead in a big way Tuesday night with the top 18-49 demo and total viewers winner, NCIS. The series, currently in its 17th season, hit a season high — in an episode directed by cast member Rocky Carroll — in total viewers with 13.44 million, a slight uptick from last week's 13.22 million.

Coming in second in both categories was the show airing after Gibbs and Company, FBI, whose crossover with Chicago P.D. helped it climb a bit from last week's total viewers (10.67 million) for not only a season high but its highest viewership in its two-season run. Spinoff FBI: Most Wanted fell from last week's series high (9.49 million) but still won the 10 pm hour in both 18-49 and total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, March 31, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):