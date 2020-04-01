Tuesday TV Ratings: CBS Dominates Night With 'NCIS' & 'FBI' Ratings Power
CBS once again took the lead in a big way Tuesday night with the top 18-49 demo and total viewers winner, NCIS. The series, currently in its 17th season, hit a season high — in an episode directed by cast member Rocky Carroll — in total viewers with 13.44 million, a slight uptick from last week's 13.22 million.
Coming in second in both categories was the show airing after Gibbs and Company, FBI, whose crossover with Chicago P.D. helped it climb a bit from last week's total viewers (10.67 million) for not only a season high but its highest viewership in its two-season run. Spinoff FBI: Most Wanted fell from last week's series high (9.49 million) but still won the 10 pm hour in both 18-49 and total viewers.
7 Dick Wolf Crossovers We'd Like to See (PHOTOS)
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, March 31, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|NCIS (CBS)
|1.3
|13.43
|The Conners – R (ABC)
|0.6
|4.13
|Ellen’s Game of Games - R (NBC)
|1.0
|4.82
|The Resident – R (Fox)
|0.5
|2.19
|The Flash – R (CW)
|0.1
|564,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bless This Mess - R (CBS)
|0.4
|2.61
|9 p.m.
|New Amsterdam - R (NBC)
|0.5
|2.92
|FBI (CBS)
|1.2
|10.81
|Empire (FOX)
|0.6
|2.58
|mixed-ish – R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.30
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow -R (CW)
|0.1
|359,000
|9:30 p.m.
|black-ish - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.10
|10 p.m.
|FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
|0.9
|8.18
|NBC News Special (NBC)
|0.6
|3.56
|For Life (ABC)
|0.6
|2.38