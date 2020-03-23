9 Must-See Duets From 'American Idol' Hollywood Week Pt. 2 (VIDEO)

American Idol continued its search for the country's next star during Night 2 of Hollywood Week and the stakes grew even higher as singers were paired up for duets.

While some combinations were certainly odd, others shined bright. Below we're breaking down all of the must-see performances from Sunday's episode (good and bad).

Check out the duets and see which hopefuls are advancing in the competition.

Cyniah Elise & Makayla Phillips sing "The Prayer"

After some contention over a song choice and learning to harmonize, these powerhouse singers presented a strong duet for the judges.

Francisco Martin & Louis Knight perform "Breakeven"

After constantly being compared to each other throughout the competition, these two teamed up for a cover of The Script's tune, and despite some forgotten lyrics, they both made it through to the next round.

Margie Mays & Jonny West sing "Like I'm Gonna Lose You"

This real-life couple teamed-up for a duet, and while Mays has been through Hollywood Week before, she saw the experience through new eyes this time. Nerves almost got West, but a quick pep-talk from mentor Bobby Bones did wonders.

Courtney Timmons & Zack Dobbins perform "Dangerous Woman"

This unlikely duo had a tough time finding a song to sing, after practicing many different titles, they landed on the Ariana Grande hit. Ultimately the results were just as confusing and cringe-worthy as it sounds, making it a performance you can't look away from.

Genavieve Linkowski & Travis Finlay sing "The Prayer"

After losing her sister in a tragic accident, Linkowski avoided duets until now when she teamed up with Finlay. Together they took on the Idol stage and were successful in moving forward.

Just Sam & Sheniel Maisonet perform "Mercy"

Despite some major anxiety surrounding their performance, Sam pulled through to take the stage with Maisonet and it paid off as they made it to the next round.

Kat Lopez & Alex Garrido sing "You Say"

Sadly Hollywood Week was the kiss of death for this couple's future in the competition as Kat was sent forward and Alex sent home. Even if they can't compete together, it's likely Alex will be in the stands cheering on Kat as she advances.

Madison Paige & Peyton Aldridge perform "Don't You Wanna Stay"

After some misunderstanding at the beginning of practice, this pair ultimately came together for their performance which wasn't exactly up to par. Considering their past work though, the judges sent them forward in the competition.

Faith Becnel & Jovin Webb sing "It's a Man's Man's Man's World"

Connecting over their Southern roots, this duo sizzled on stage after connecting behind the stage and it was a winning combination for the judges who sent both of them through to the next round.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC