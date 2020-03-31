Worth Watching: Another 'FBI' Crossover, 'Miracle Workers' Finale, 'Frontline' on Plastic

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

FBI (9/8c, CBS): In what is now the season finale (because of production shutdowns during the coronavirus outbreak), FBI borrows from another Dick Wolf franchise when Chicago P.D. detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) comes aboard the team on temporary loan. (Missy Peregrym's Maggie is on assignment, a storyline no doubt dictated by the star's pregnancy.) Hailey realizes her style isn't a good fit for the bureau's more uptight ways, so it's probably just as well she isn't there for good. The case of the week involves a botched drug deal that leaves a college student dead.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (10:30/9:30c, TBS): The mordantly funny medieval spoof ends its season on schedule, and it's raining arrows as the town faces mass destruction, all because Prince Chauncley (the very funny Daniel Radcliffe) refused his arranged marriage, triggering all sorts of Red Wedding backlash. Can there be a happy ending for the Prince and his lower-born beloved, Al (Geraldine Viswanathan)? Or will they all just land in the s—t her dad (Steve Buscemi) merrily shovels?

One Day at a Time (9:30/8:30c, Pop TV): One of TV's most relatable, and joyful, sitcoms focuses on single mom Penelope's (Justina Machado) frugal nature — sympathetic landlord Schneider (Todd Grinnell) calls it a "scarcity mindset" — when she balks at spending money on a new coach that she desperately needs. For a family that's "one catastrophe away from being broke," this is understandable — even more so when daughter Elena (Isabella Gomez) makes a costly mistake.

The Real World: PBS's Frontline looks at a growing environmental hazard in Plastic Wars (10/9c, check local listings at pbs.org), in which NPR's Laura Sullivan asks whether the plastic industry used the promise of recycling to boost the sale of plastic, which is currently choking the world's oceans… HBO's sports documentary The Scheme (9/8c), originally scheduled to coincide with the NCAA's Final Four tournament, looks into the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption, which led to the arrests of assistant coaches and Adidas executives in 2017… For the next three Tuesday nights, NBC News presents an NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic (10/9c) special with the latest information on the outbreak. Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb anchor this week's update, and Lester Holt will anchor the others.

Inside Tuesday TV: Rocky Carroll steps behind the camera for the 13th time to direct an episode of CBS's NCIS (8/7c) that puts morgue and lab techs Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) at the center of the action, when they're held hostage in a diner by jewel robbers… Following a daylong marathon of the season, USA's The Biggest Loser (9/8c) will declare a winner among the three finalists: Jim, Kyle and Micah… History's The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (10/9c) sends scientists and other experts to explore the 520-acre Utah property known for a preponderance of paranormal and UFO-related activity.