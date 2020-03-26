'FBI'-'Chicago P.D.' Crossover: Hailey Upton Is Heading to NY (PHOTO)

Dick Wolf's shows are crossing over again, but as viewers know, that happens quite often across NBC's One Chicago. And just this week, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted had their first two-hour crossover. However, the next one is something different and mixing those two universes.

In the latest Chicago P.D. episode, Voight (Jason Beghe) assigned Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) to New York's FBI task force for a few weeks, and fans are going to get to see that — on CBS' FBI. Yes, it's a multi-network crossover.

Following that episode, Wolf Entertainment announced the news on Twitter. Hailey is going to be appearing in what is now the FBI Season 2 finale (as a result of production shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic).

"Tracy's character is a fan favorite, and I'm extraordinarily happy to be shining an even greater light on her and gaining new fans along the way before her return to Chicago P.D.," Wolf said in a statement.

We already have a first look at her over on FBI, alongside Zeeko Zaki's OA, in the photo below.

CBS has also released the logline for the hour, "Emotional Rescue": "The FBI team investigates a drug deal gone bad after the body of a college student is found. Also, Detective Hailey Upton temporarily joins the team, and finds her usual investigative methods clash with the Bureau's more buttoned up environment."

Hailey's been crossing a few too many lines for Voight's liking in P.D. Season 7. She made sure it got out that Darius Walker was working with the cops after he had one of her informants killed, then she planted evidence on the leader of a drug ring.

Coronavirus Shuts Down TV Production: Which Shows Are Affected? (PHOTOS) From One Chicago to 'Outlander' and 'Grey's,' learn which shows may have short seasons and which had already wrapped.

"The problem with crossing lines, you cross enough of them, you forget where they are," Voight told her in "Lines." "You don't see them anymore." Because of her recent actions — and the fact that she didn't think she was doing anything wrong and he doesn't want her to become Voight 2.0 — he signed her up for this assignment in New York. "They do things different there," he explained. "The lines, they are real clear."

Will Hailey's time on FBI change her?

FBI, Season 2 Finale, Tuesday, March 31, 9/8c, CBS