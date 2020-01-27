'Miracle Workers: Dark Ages' Is 'Game of Thrones' Meets 'The Simpsons'

Season 1 of the anthology series Miracle Workers was a workplace comedy set in Heaven. Much of the cast returns for this go-round — a medieval saga on Earth — including Daniel Radcliffe (above), who stars as the royal offspring of King Cragnoor (Peter Serafinowicz).

"We get to have the costumes and sets of Game of Thrones and the jokes of The Simpsons," he says.

He fills us in.

What is Prince Chauncely's deal?

Daniel Radcliffe: Chauncely lacks any kind of self-awareness, grace or empathy. [He is] not violent by nature, so naturally he is a huge disappointment to his father, who comes from a long line of brutal warlords. The main challenge he faces is how he can escape the life his father has planned for him, in order to live a life that might make him happy.

Will sparks again fly between your character and costar Geraldine Viswanathan's?

Our characters meet when I pretend to have been struck and gravely injured by a runaway cart that Alexandra [Viswanathan] accidentally let roll down a hill. Shortly thereafter, I have her father [Steve Buscemi] sentenced to death by decapitation. It's really a very cliché meet-cute.

What's the best part of doing an anthology series?

In some cases, it was just awesome to get to work with some people I hadn't before. Jon Bass and I never had a scene together in Season 1, but I actually got to do stuff with Jon this year. We become rivals for custody of a duck! So look out for that!

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, Season Premiere, Tuesday, January 28, 10:30/9:30c, TBS