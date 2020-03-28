Anthony Mackie & Samuel L. Jackson Assemble Again in 'The Banker'

Avengers stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson assemble again for the fact-based period piece The Banker with shades of Trading Places.

Mackie (Altered Carbon) plays Bernard Garrett, an entrepreneur in the Civil Rights era who teams with businessman Joe Morris (Jackson) to buy a bank so they can help African-American customers secure loans.

To pull this off, the men recruit and train a white partner (Nicholas Hoult) to be the face of the operation, while secretly running the show from their disguised roles as janitor and chauffeur.

"[They] were heroes who beat a system rigged against them and had fun doing it," director George Nolfi says of the comedic tale about commerce, race and the black middle class.

"I've never seen a movie that really looked at these issues head-on, and this story offered a rare opportunity to do that and still have it be entertaining and fun to watch."

