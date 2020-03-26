See Amanda Peet & Christian Slater in 'Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story' (VIDEO)

"I'm amazed it only took one bullet to kill Dan Broderick," Betty (Amanda Peet) says in the trailer for Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story.

With the second installment, starring Peet and Christian Slater, the anthology series moves to USA Network. It's based on another epic true tale of love gone wrong, this one spanning the 1960s to the '80s, through the breakdown of a marriage Oprah called one of "America's messiest divorces" — and that was before it ended in double homicide.

In the series from showrunner and executive producer Alexandra Cunningham, Betty Broderick was the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother. She married her handsome college boyfriend, Dan (Slater), and charmed everyone she met. But after she sacrificed and suffered for years to support Dan through medical and law school, he became a superstar in the San Diego legal community — and hired Linda.

Betty tries to fight back and refuses to accept reality, which isolates and destabilizes her until she loses her identity. Due to Dan's cold confidence, he doesn't realize what he's done until it's too late.

"I wanted a husband and a family," Betty says in the trailer. "Dan needed a wife that could wait on him. I would've been treated better if I'd been a dog and served my master."

Watch the video above to see their seemingly perfect life and how it all goes terribly, terribly wrong.

