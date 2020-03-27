Love and Adventure Await in Hallmark's 'Just My Type' (VIDEO)

Bethany Joy Lenz and Brett Dalton star together in Just My Type a new, original movie premiering Saturday, March 28 on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual Spring Fling programming event.

Pop culture writer and aspiring novelist Vanessa Sills (Lenz) escapes run-ins with her ex by retreating to a quaint B&B in rural Washington. A chance meeting with the illustrious, elusive and reclusive author, and local resident, Martin Clayborne (Dalton) has Vanessa star-struck and determined to land an exclusive interview.

With a big promotion on the line, a persistent Vanessa creates reasons to see Martin, who eventually becomes intrigued enough with her honest offer to let him finally tell his side of the story to his devoted fans.

A spark ignites between them as they spend more time together during the interviews, but it’s clear they are more than literally worlds apart and that Vanessa has put her own aspirations, dreams and romantic life aside.

It’s when Vanessa is back home in Portland and a mysterious gift arrives from Martin that she makes a surprise decision, leading her to assertively take her own advice and “go boldly in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagine.”

