Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Preview 'American Idol' Hollywood Week Solos (VIDEO)

American Idol's Hollywood Week returns March 23 as the remaining hopefuls battle it out via solo performances.

While highlighting their vocals, the contestants will also have to acclimate themselves to working with a band and standing in the spotlight. Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are previewing the special round of the competition with this exclusive clip from the episode.

"With the solo round, for the first time they're out there with the band," Bryan says. "It really puts a clear image of what they're gonna be when they're a star."

And there's plenty of worthy performers this season to fill that star role. Richie can't agree more with Bryan's sentiments, as he gushes about the solo rounds.

"The most exciting for me is when you put the band with the artist," Richie chimes. "They actually have a unit around them complimenting whatever they're doing."

Check out the exclusive clip above for a sneak peek at the action from Hollywood Week's solo round. Don't miss out when the episode airs tonight on ABC, and see who will move onto the next round which takes place at Aulani, Disney's Resort & Spa in Hawaii.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC