Jahzan, Franklin Boone & More Must-See 'American Idol' Auditions From Week 5 (VIDEO)

American Idol continued its search for the best singer in the country as auditions took place in Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California and Sunriver, Oregon.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were more than ready to offer up advice and hand out some golden tickets to Hollywood as the auditions portion of the competition came to a close. Ahead of Hollywood Week, take a peek at these must-see performances from Idol's March 15 episodes.

Demi Rae sings "Mad At You"

This 26-year-old singer from San Jose introduced herself to the judges with a special book in hand, when they asked to see it, we learn it's from her childhood. In the pages, Rae's 9-year-old self predicts that she'll one day be on American Idol. Luckily she was able to live-up to the dream along with being given a golden ticket.

Amber Fiedler performs "Trust in Me"

At 23, Fiedler who hails from Idaho has always had a love for music, but a tough past had her going down a dark path until she found herself pregnant. Bubbly and excited, she performed for the judges who asked about her baby, which she revealed she's proceeding with an open adoption as she's unable to care for the child properly. The good vibes of her audition continued when she was awarded a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Franklin Boone sings "Dreams"

A teacher at the School of Rock, this 27-year-old performer from North Carolina immediately excited the judges and only elevated the feeling with his Fleetwood Mac cover. Noting that he should lead as an example for his driven students, the judges granted Boone's wish to be on American Idol when they gave him his own golden ticket.

Robert Taylor performs "Bruises"

This 27-year-old contestant from Louisiana was initially nervous when they walked into the audition room, but after some encouragement from the judges, he was able to showcase his talent. "Never ever be scared to do that," Perry said when Taylor finished his performance which eventually led to a gold ticket.

Gilberto Rivera sings "Proud Mary"

Originally from Orlando, this 23-year-old performer now lives in New York City and is making quite the impression. Starting out his audition in an unconventional way, Gilberto took a seat behind the judge's table until the performance commenced. While not every judge gave their seal of approval, he ultimately took home a golden ticket.

Makayla Brownlee performs "Travelin' Soldier"

A Kansas native, 17-year-old Brownlee revealed her favorite pastime of snake hunting to the befuddled judges. Despite the perplexing beginning of her audition, the judges were charmed enough to give her a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Where Are the 'American Idol' Revival Winners & Finalists Now? (PHOTOS) Ahead of 'Idol's Season 18 premiere, we're checking in with the top contestants from the two other seasons of the show's ABC years.

Jahzan sings "Warrior"

This 18-year-old hopeful from Jamaica began her audition with an upbeat number alongside her mother before launching into her Demi Lovato cover. Told by Perry that she sounds like a combination of Toni Braxton, Cher and Shakira, it was clear that the young performer was destined for a golden ticket.

Grace Leer sings "Crazy"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This young performer wowed the judges with her Patsy Cline cover and was brought to tears when they recognized her classic sound. Leer previously appeared on the short-lived Idol spinoff American Juniors in the early '00s. Now, she has a golden ticket and will make her way to Hollywood.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC