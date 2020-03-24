Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Wins the Night, 'The Good Doctor' Hits High

It was another easy win for NBC's singing competition The Voice with the series taking the top spot for Monday night in both 18-49 and total viewers.

But the competition for #2 was tight between the Monday edition of ABC's American Idol and Fox's drama 9-1-1. The winner for that number two slot? American Idol barely edged out 9-1-1 in both 18-49 (1.4 rating vs. 1.3) and total viewers (6.97 million vs. 6.94). (Final numbers later today could shift these results)

The news was very good for ABC's The Good Doctor which brought an earthquake in for the first part of the two-part season finale. In total viewers, the series brought in a season high with 6.48 million viewers making it the winner in the 10 pm hour with 2 million viewers more than a rerun of CBS's Bull and an original episode of NBC's drama, Manifest.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, March 23, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):