Daniel Dae Kim Joins 'New Amsterdam' During an Outbreak (VIDEO)

Scary times are coming to New Amsterdam — and some of the hospital's own are going to be caught up in it.

Fortunately, help is arriving in the next episode, airing April 7, just as the doctors and nurses are dealing with a flu outbreak. "This strain is more deadly than anything we've seen in years," Max (Ryan Eggold) says in the promo below.

And that's exactly what Daniel Dae Kim's Dr. Cassian Shin, the new head trauma surgeon, is walking into when he joins the staff of New Amsterdam. While the patient load has almost tripled, almost half the staff is down — including at least two doctors we know.

The only good news? When Helen (Freema Agyeman) asks, "How can I help?" and Max asks her to "Keep the hospital running like a hospital" while he focuses on the outbreak, she can. She was reinstated as deputy medical director (and head of the oncology department) in "Liftoff." And that likely explains why it looks like Helen's going to be the one to welcome Cassian to the hospital — and be tested by his unorthodox medical practices.

We can't wait to see how Cassian handles joining the staff during such a high-pressure situation.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC