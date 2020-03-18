'Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta' Returns With Jessa Duggar, Maddie & Tae and More

Business is booming at Bridals by Lori, so it’s all hands on deck as Lori Allen, Monte Durham and the rest of the team work to ensure every bride and bridesmaid has an unforgettable experience. Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta returns with more dresses and drama Saturday, March 21 on TLC.

Celebrity guests this season will include Jessa Duggar Seewald from Counting On, who suggests a modest wedding gown for her more adventurous sister-in-law; country music duo Maddie & Tae, who are in a time crunch to find bridesmaid dresses for Maddie’s crew before they leave for their big tour; and Bring It On actress Brandi Williams, who is looking for something different from her traditional red carpet glamour.

Bridesmaids take center stage this season. Viewers will see a maid of honor who is more of a bridezilla than her identical twin sister who is actually getting married, a same-sex couple looking to make 11 bridesmaids with vastly different styles happy and a bride who envisions her bridal party in an “urban mermaid” look that’s more swimwear than wedding attire.

Lori and Monte have their work cut out for them but will do everything to ensure each member of the bridal party falls in love and says yes to the dress!

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, Season 11 Premiere, Saturday, March 21, 8/7c, TLC