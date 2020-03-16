'Supermarket Stakeout' Is Back With Ambush-Style Outdoor Cooking Battles

Food Network’s series Supermarket Stakeout, where the action begins when unsuspecting customers leave the store aisles and luck, negotiation, and cooking skills are the ingredients to win, returns for a new season of fast-paced pop-up culinary battles on Tuesday, March 17.

Hosted by Iron Chef and Chopped judge Alex Guarnaschelli and shot on-location at supermarkets around the country, each episode features four talented chefs who must ambush shoppers as they exit the store and blindly bid on their grocery bags without knowing what’s inside.

Over three themed rounds with a budget of only $500 and pop-up kitchen setups, the chefs can only cook with the items they are able to negotiate out of the customer’s carts with persuasion and a little cold hard cash. A rotating panel of judges, which this season includes Scott Conant, Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay, and Molly Yeh, ultimately determine each week which competitor made the most successful menu and is awarded enough cash for a year’s worth of groceries.