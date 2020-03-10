'Grey's Anatomy' Casts Sherri Saum & Anthony Hill as Teddy & Maggie's Old Friends

Two doctors on Grey's Anatomy are getting blasts from their past in the March 26 episode.

As revealed by the logline of "Love of My Life," Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Teddy (Kim Raver) both run into people from their pasts at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference. Anthony Hill guest stars as Winston, a former coworker of Maggie's from Tufts, and Sherri Saum is Teddy's old friend, Deadline reports.

Both of these run-ins are likely coming at opportune moments for Maggie and Teddy. Could Winston be a new love interest for Maggie (who hasn't had the best of luck in the romance department)? Could he be a sounding board for some of the things that have happened to her lately career-wise (such as the lawsuit and quitting then returning to Grey Sloan)?

Meanwhile, Teddy is currently trying to deal with what her fiancé Owen (Kevin McKidd) possibly being the father of Amelia's (Caterina Scorsone) baby's could mean. In Episode 15, that led her to kiss ex-boyfriend Tom (Greg Germann). Maybe she needs to talk to someone who doesn't work at the hospital about her personal life.

Also in this upcoming episode, issues with Catherine (Debbie Allen) distract Richard (James Pickens Jr.) from his presentation of his PATH pen at that conference, and, likely fitting of its title, Hayes (Richard Flood) relives moments from when he met his late wife.

Hill's previous TV credits include Watchmen, Station 19, and For the People, while Saum's include Locke & Key, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and The Fosters.

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC