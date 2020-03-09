The 'Star Is Born' Couple & More Standouts From 'American Idol' Week 4 (VIDEO)

In this week's episode of American Idol, the judges attended audition sessions around the country in Savannah, Gerogia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California and Sunriver, Oregon in an attempt to find the next big star.

Along the way, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan encountered plenty eligible singers fit to fill the title and we're rounding up some of the night's best performances from Week 4 of the competition.

Kat Luna & Alejandro "Space Cowboy" Garrido sing "Shallow"

This couple who met in church wowed the judges with their rendition of the song from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's film A Star Is Born. At 19 and 26, the pair each earned their own golden tickets to Hollywood.

Zach Dobbins performs "Miss Use"

This 18-year-old West Virginian didn't seem too excited to be auditioning, claiming he left a job to come their in order to fulfill a promise he'd made to a girl. Ultimately, the promise paid off because it landed the young man a ticket to Hollywood which will see him take his first plane ride.

Marna Michele sings "Million Reasons"

This 27-year-old singer from Costa Mesa impressed the judges with her version of Lady Gaga's song and gave her a few helpful tips. Even with the suggestions, Michele got a resounding "yes" across the board when it came to deciding her Hollywood fate.

Olivia Ximines performs "Language"

This 16-year-old performer's uncontainable joy was palpable as she shared the audition stage with her fellow Orange Vista High School troupe dancers before singing. Likening her to a young Brandy, Perry and the other judges had an easy decision to make when they gave the young girl a golden ticket.

Faith Becnel sings "Lady Marmalade"

Louisiana native, Becnel brought some soulful flair to her performance and her personality was just enough to convince the judges to give her a second shot in Hollywood.

Danny La Rota performs "Royals"

A dental student from Alabama, La Rota was called one of the most original contestants this season by Perry who said he shouldn't be looking in peoples mouths, but keep his open because he's so good. It was a unanimous yes from the judges as La Rota walked away with his golden ticket.

Ren Patrick performs "Dancing on My Own"

After years in an abusive relationship, this 26-year-old performer from Texas took her vocals to the Idol auditions and shared how Katy Perry helped her leave her toxic ex. See the emotional performance and Ren receive her golden ticket.

Sophia Wackerman (or Star?) performs "Water"

This 20-year-old hopeful is the daughter of a musical family as her mother was singer Noami Star and her father is drummer Chad Wackerman. Although her mother passed away when she was 16, Sophia keeps her memory alive with her own love for performing and it certainly paid off when she was awarded a golden ticket.

American Idol, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC