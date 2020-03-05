What Does Katy Perry's Pregnancy Mean for 'American Idol'?

American Idol returned for Season 3 at ABC (Season 18 overall) on February 16, and as the auditions portion of the competition nears its end, the live shows grow closer.

Ahead of those episodes, though, judge Katy Perry made quite the announcement with the release of her music video for "Never Worn White." Launched in the early hours of March 5, Perry's video unveiled that she's pregnant with her first child.

Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, and her news comes in time for fans to see her in the singing competition's live shows. But will this development impact her role in the ABC reality series? Most likely not.

The announcement was likely made in time to promote her new music as well as prevent any rumors that could be sparked from her physical appearance when Idol's live shows begin. In tweets posted after Perry's reveal she joked, "omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," and "or carry around a big purse lol."

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

While no current announcements regarding changes in her future appearances with the show this season have been made, the American Idol Twitter account congratulated Perry on her and Bloom's news, while also directing attention to the next episode:

"Don't miss #AmericanIdol on @ABCNetwork this Sunday at 8|7c for a special message from @katyperry, @lukebryanonline and @lionelrichie!"

Fans will have to tune in for more news to find out for sure whether it will be an update on Perry's status with the show, but until then, it's likely she's not going anywhere.

