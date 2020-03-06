'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days': Is Williams Ghosting Yolanda? (VIDEO)

Things are looking rocky for 51-year-old Yolanda from Las Vegas and 40-year-old Williams from England — and not just because of that confusion over airports in the U.K. in Episode 2.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and it's not looking good for the couple who met on Instagram.

After she couldn't find the airport, Williams texted her and Yolanda has been trying to reach him. However, he's not responding to her texts or calls, even though it's the usual time they talk. She then tries reaching out to him on the same platform on which they met.

Watch the clip above to see how that goes and what she's concerned this means for their relationship.

Yolanda lost 150 pounds as part of her journey to achieve a healthier lifestyle following her husband's death. Restaurant manager Williams slid into her DMs after she posted her transformation online, and she fell for his captivating eyes and muscular physique. Heading into the season, they'd communicated every day and she was ready to meet him. Her oldest daughter, however, worried Yolanda was being catfished.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC