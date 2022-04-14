Comedy sketch show The Kids in the Hall is returning after nearly three decades.

The Canadian series, starring Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, and Mark McKinney, originally ran from 1988 to 1995 and has been resurrected by Prime Video. And in the trailer, the group literally emerges from a grave.

“The original Emmy-nominated The Kids in the Hall was an alternative comedy sensation that developed a die-hard fanbase while influencing countless comedians and performers,” Prime Video said in a statement. “The new season marks the return of The Kids, with eight new episodes featuring all-new sketches from the beloved comedy troupe.”

“What an amazing gift to put on our old wigs, and even get some new ones…,” the Kids in the Hall themselves added.

The Kids in the Hall premieres May 13 on Prime Video and will launch in Canada and more than 240 other countries and territories worldwide. Check out the trailer for the upcoming sketch series, below.

Paul Bellini, Pete Davidson, Catherine O’Hara, Kenan Thompson, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Will Forte, Catherine Reitman, Samantha Bee, Fred Armisen, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jay Baruchel, Eddie Izzard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mark Hamill, and Colin Mochrie will guest star in the new episodes.

“Hugely influential and envelope-pushing, The Kids in the Hall returns without missing a beat. The new sketches capture the energy and magic of the original series, and are a true testament to what made the group so successful in the first place,” Christina Wayne, head of Originals Canada, Amazon Studios, said. “We are thrilled to bring The Kids back for their fans to enjoy and introduce them to new audiences around the world on May 13.”

A two-part documentary about the sketch series — The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks — will also debut May 20 on Prime Video. It’s produced by Blue Ant Studios.

The Kids in the Hall is produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Canadian production company Project 10. The show is created, written, and executive produced by Foley, McCulloch, McDonald, McKinney, and Thompson. Michaels, Britta von Schoeler, Andy Garland for Broadway Video, Andrew Barnsley and Ben Murray for Project 10, and Garry Campbell also executive produce.

Kelly Makin and Julie Klausner serve as co-executive producers. Mark Valdez serves as producer for Broadway Video. And additional producers include Jen Goodhue, Colin Brunton, Jen Kirkman, Matt Watts, and Norm Hiscock.

The Kids in the Hall, Series Premiere, May 13, Prime Video