First Look at Sofia Vergara Joining 'AGT' Season 15 as a Judge (PHOTOS)

The judges table has a new addition for America's Got Talent Season 15.

Production started on the new season Monday, and NBC released a first look at the new and returning judges and host. Modern Family's Sofia Vergara joins Heidi Klum (returning after moving over to AGT: The Champions), Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews once again returns to the stage as host. Check out the photo above.

"I'm so happy to join my new family on AGT,'" Vergara said when NBC announced her role as judge. "This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I'm extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!"

"I'm so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie and Terry," Klum added. "The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake."

"Sofia's infectious energy and sharp wit will blend perfectly with returning favorites Heidi, Simon, Howie, and Terry," Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment said. "As both a respected actress and successful entrepreneur, she embodies the American dream that is synonymous with AGT's transformative stage."

The judges also shared behind-the-scenes looks at the new season on Instagram. Check those posts out below.

America's Got Talent, Season 15, Coming Soon, NBC