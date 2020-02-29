Did Christian Kane's Alex Misread a Situation on 'Almost Paradise'? (VIDEO)

Alex Walker (Christian Kane) isn't off to the greatest start in his forced early retirement.

The former U.S. DEA agent heads to a small tropical island in the Philippine Archipelago, but he's not going to leave the madness of his previous life behind for long. After all, he can't help but get involved in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of the new WGN America drama Almost Paradise.

After noticing something that pings his radar, he approaches a table of four. One of the men tries to send him away, but instead, Alex notes symptoms such as sweat and a pulsating vein in his forehead. "You don't want to die today, do you?" Alex asks.

Watch the clip above to see how everyone reacts — and what Alex doesn't know about what's going on.

In Almost Paradise, following his partner's betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension, the DEA's most resourceful undercover operative now runs the gift shop at the island's luxury resort hotel. He gets his disability payments at the nearby U.S. Air Force base. But he won't be living a tranquil new life for long, with the criminal elite from around the world showing up at the resorts.

Almost Paradise, Series Premiere, Monday, March 30, 10/9c, WGN America