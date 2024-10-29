Will There Be an ‘Almost Paradise’ Season 3?

Alex Walker (Christian Kane) may be on a small tropical island in the Philippines after being forced into early retirement by the DEA, but we hope that Almost Paradise isn’t going to be by retired by Amazon’s Freevee!

The fun action crime drama from Dean Devlin (a Leverage reunion for himself and Kane) made the move to streaming from WGN America after its first season. It follows Alex Walker, who relocates to the Philippines after his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension. Now, the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative runs the gift shop in a luxury resort hotel. That resort attracts the rich, powerful, and sometimes criminal elite from around the world — and they’re often on a collision course with Alex.

It’s been over a year since the Season 2 finale aired, so will the show be back? Read on for everything we know.

Has Almost Paradise been renewed for Season 3?

Not yet, and there’s no update about its future.

Season 1 aired from March 30 to June 1, 2020 on WGN America. It was then picked up for its second season by IMDb TV (now Freevee) in February 2022, and those episodes dropped on July 21, 2023. Both seasons have consisted of 10 episodes.

How did Almost Paradise Season 2 end?

At the end of the Season 2 finale, both Alex and Kai (Samantha Richelle) decided to turn down opportunities that would take them off the island—him for his ranch in Texas, her for a job in Manila—and Ernesto (Arthur Acuña) interrupted what could have been a key moment for the two. She realized what was important to her and was at peace with her decision, while he got a great offer and admitted he had a reason to stay. He could have been about to say that reason was her, with that ending leaving the possibility of something happening between them up in the air.

Kane likened Alex around Kai to “pulling a girl’s hair on the playground” when TV Insider spoke with him about Season 2. “I think everybody knows that Alex flirts with Kai, he does this and that, and I think it’s going to be fun to throw people for a loop in the first [part] of the season with what Alex is going through, having to literally be prescribed going out on dates, and then to see the connection with them at the end, which is they both were going to leave and now to see that they’ve agreed that they really are part of each other’s family.”

Looking ahead, “I don’t know where that’s going to go. I really, honestly don’t,” Kane said. “I wish I could tell you, but that’s something that was built and it was built in at the end, and I really liked the fact that we didn’t build it in the first part.”

Who could return for Almost Paradise Season 3?

Presumably, the main three stars—Kane, Richelle, and Acuña—would return if and when Almost Paradise comes back for Season 3.

Almost Paradise, Seasons 1 and 2, streaming, Freevee