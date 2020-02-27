When Will Syfy Release a First Look at 'Wynonna Earp' Season 4?

Earpers, we know you're eager for new episodes. And while we may not know when Wynonna Earp Season 4 will premiere, we do have some good news for you.

Syfy announced its programming lineup for Women's History Month on Thursday, and it includes something for the Earpers. The network will air "Fan-Favorites" marathons on Friday, March 6 (6:30-9:30 a.m.), Friday, March 20 (6:30-10:30 a.m.), and Friday, March 27 (6-9 a.m.). That's all leading up to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming fourth season during SYFY FANGRRLS' 20 Women to Watch in 2020 special, on March 27 at 11/10c.

That documentary immediately follows the series premiere of Vagrant Queen, Syfy's new series from an all-female team of writers and directors.

Production on Wynonna Earp Season 4 began in January, and creator Emily Andras told TV Insider that they'll acknowledge the fight to get these new episodes.

"We actually started writing a year ago, so we're revisiting those first five scripts," she said in October. "It has reinvigorated this idea of fight and resistance in so far as the messaging I want to do in Season 4 because the fans just fought for us."

"We're probably going to pick up fairly immediately after Season 3, but I would keep an eye open for any Easter eggs about, 'Oh, it sure feels like we've been gone a long time,'" Andras added. "Everyone in the town is missing. Doc and Waverly are in the garden. It just seems to be Nedley and Wynonna. The first order of business is going to be where did everyone go and how do we get them back?

"It's really going to be about how far you're willing to go to save the people you love and what kind of sacrifices you have to make to do that," she teased.

And now we're only a month away to finally getting a peek at what's to come.

