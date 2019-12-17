truTV Unveils 'Impracitcal Jokers: The Movie' Release Date & Trailer (VIDEO)

The long talked-about Impractical Jokers movie finally has a release date and trailer.

Aptly titled Impractical Jokers: The Movie, the film will go nationwide in select theaters beginning Friday, February 21, 2020. Directed by Chris Henchy and produced by Funny or Die, the movie will feature everyone's favorite Jokers — James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano and Joe Gatto — who are also known as The Tenderloins.

The Staten Islanders who have appeared in eight seasons of truTV's wildly popular hidden camera comedy show bring this film to fans as an extension of what they're known best for. Following the four lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other, the guys will play themselves with some fictionalized storylines interwoven into one crazy adventure.

The film will feature the Tenderloins dealing with a "humiliating high school mishap from the early nineties," and mix this narrative with the kinds of challenges fans have come to adore over the years. Featuring apperances from Paula Abdul, Jaden Smith and honorary Joker Joey Fatone, the film will also include callbacks to classic moments from the series.

Competing for a chance to turn back the clock, will the Jokers find the redemption they're looking for? If the tagline for the film is any indication, fans can expect, "10 challenges. 3 tickets. 1 wild ride."

"The opportunity to bring the fun we have making Impractical Jokers from television to the big screen is a dream come true for us," shared the Tenderloins. "When we started the show eight seasons ago, we always had a desire to expand our style of comedy to new mediums outside of television, and via our comedy tours, cruises, and now film, we're excited to continue this adventure with our fans."

The film is produced by the Jokers, Henchy, Funny Or Die's Jim Ziegler and Buddy Enright. Executive producers include Jack Rovner, Funny Or Die's Mike Farah and Joe Farrell. Meanwhile, before the film hits theaters, fans can welcome new episodes of Impractical Jokers on Thursday, January 30, with the 200th episode set to air February 13 out of Los Angeles.

Don't miss the new episodes or film this new year and catch the trailer below.

Impractical Jokers, New Episodes, Thursday, January 30, 10/9c, truTV

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, Premieres, Friday, February 21, Select Theaters