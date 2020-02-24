'Better Call Saul': 6 Key Moments from Season 5's '50% Off'

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 2 of Better Call Saul, "50% Off"]

After an exciting premiere on Sunday, February 23, fans of Better Call Saul were treated to a second episode just 24 hours later.

The episode focused on the business dealings between the Lalo (Tony Dalton) and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), as well as Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) getting back in gear as Saul in the courtroom. And for fans looking forward to the arrival of Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and his partner Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada), they'll be back next Monday, March 2.

For now, we're breaking down the episode, "50% Off," and its key moments below, but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Nacho's Dilemma

The episode opens up with Nacho (Michael Mando) being plucked from his bed and dragged out to a car by Gus' men. They drive him to his father's business and it's clear when Victor (Jeremiah Bitsui) exits the vehicle to enter the store that things are looking dire for his family. As Nacho flails in the backseat screaming, Gus enters the passenger seat. He essentially tells Nacho that in order to protect his family he has to gain Lalo's trust so he can relay insider info to Gus. Considering Lalo's lack of trust in Nacho, the task is difficult from the get-go.

Someday

As Saul, Jimmy's business is booming, and while Kim (Rhea Seehorn) isn't entirely on board with the situation, she does agree to drive him somewhere he wants to show her. Where might that be? An open house for a massive home. Walking around the joint, Jimmy points out all of the appealing features and Kim agrees that it's nice... for someday. As he dives deeper into his alter-ego persona, will Kim draw away from him or be drawn in herself? Only time will tell.

All-Seeing Lalo

In this episode, Lalo pays his Uncle Hector (Mark Margolis) a visit, reporting on what he knows about Gus' operations. While he knows Gus is up to something, he still doesn't know exactly what that is. He tells Hector he thinks Gus is building a tunnel or a lab and will be keeping tabs, but considering what we know about the future and Hector's displeasure with Gus, we're willing to bet spying won't pay off for Lalo. After all, which one of them — Lalo or Gus — is around when Walter White (Bryan Cranston) arrives on the scene?

Mike's Sore State

Mike (Jonathan Banks) turns to over-drinking to deal with his emotions around Werner's (Rainer Bock) death. When his daughter-in-law Casey (Kerry Condon) calls for him to babysit last minute, things seem OK until the topic of his son comes up with granddaughter, Kaylee (Juliet Donenfeld). While working on a project in the backyard, Mike's emotions get the better of him and he yells at Kaylee, causing her to cry and bolt into the house. He leaves when Casey returns, providing little explanation as to why Kaylee's upset. Needless to say, this doesn't sound like a situation that will be fixed overnight.

Krazy Moves

The cul-de-sac drug operation teased in the premiere takes a left turn when two druggies who are egged on by Saul's "50% Off" representation deal, make a fuss. Ordering 10 dime bags, the large amount of product doesn't sail down the drain pipe like it's supposed to and the two begin kicking and making noise to retrieve it. Ultimately, Krazy-8 (Max Arciniega) heads to the property to take a look and when cops arrive, everyone flees except him. When the bags come falling out of the chute, it's clear he's in trouble, but when Lalo and Nacho arrive, their only concern is the product left behind. It's then that Nacho takes his opportunity to gain Lalo's trust, accomplishing the impossible by climbing and jumping across buildings to retrieve it. Let's just say, it leaves you just as impressed as Lalo.

Saul's Upswing and Fall

In the court, we see Saul in his element, and he continues to make shifty deals and bribes his way into achieving his goals. Just when he's walking on air out of the court, ice cream in hand, he meets Nacho and associates who pull up alongside him. They take him in the car and drive off, but will it bode well or badly for the lawyer? Fans will have to tune in next week to find out.

