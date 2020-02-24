Sunday TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Slips Slightly But Still Hits Top Note

After last week's Season 18 premiere (its third on ABC), American Idol lost some viewers but still managed to be the number-one program for Sunday night with the 18-49 demo.

The singing competition's season premiere on February 16 grabbed 8.07 million viewers and a 1.5 rating, but this week's broadcast fell slightly to a 1.35 ratings and 7.45 million viewers. Not enough of a loss to make the network nervous but the coming weeks will tell more.

With total viewers, Idol came in second to stalwart CBS newsmagazine, 60 Minutes, which won the night with almost 9 million viewers (and an 18-49 rating of 0.8). The news is not as good in live viewing for NBC's two-hour block of new musical series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and returning drama Good Girls, which both fell from last week's premieres (2.01 million and 1.97 million, respectively).

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, February 23, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):