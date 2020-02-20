Peter Weber Reveals the One 'Bachelor' Contestant He Regrets Sending Home

It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Peter Weber throughout his journey so far on Season 24 of The Bachelor. What started out as 30 women vying for his affection has quickly dwindled down to three, proving the pilot has encountered his fair share of breakups in the recent weeks.

And not all of the splits were necessarily easy — in fact, one breakup in particular stands out most to the pilot. During an interview with Buzzfeed News, the 28-year-old got candid about the one woman he regrets eliminating.

"I definitely regret sending [Alayah Benavidez] home," he shared. "I do. It's tough. You can go back in time and do things differently, but you can say that about anything."

In Episode 3, Peter reluctantly sent the former pageant queen packing after the other women in the house gave him countless warnings about her negative behavior. Almost immediately after she left, though, he regretted his decision and wanted her to come back. In Episode 4, she returned unexpectedly during a group date, and made Bachelor history by earning a rose despite not actually being invited on the date. Still, by Episode 5, she was packing her bags once again as Peter still couldn't wrap his head around the drama that was being centered around the 26-year-old.

"I obviously felt very strongly for her the first time," he said. "I didn't necessarily want to let her go. I was influenced early on a lot from some of the women about their opinions of her and I struggled with that. Like, how much do I listen to them and how much do I just trust my own heart?"

"It was a tough, weird, complicated situation for me and I had so many people that were so against her in the house and there was such a toxic environment," he continued. "It's like, you have to make this decision in the moment even though I didn't necessarily want to make it."

