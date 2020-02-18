'Bachelor' Frontrunner Madison Gives Peter a Fantasy Suites Ultimatum (VIDEO)

As if this season of The Bachelor hasn't been dramatic enough, the preview for next week proves it's only going to get crazier. Peter Weber and his final three women — Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, and Victoria Fuller — head to Australia for the highly anticipated Fantasy Suite dates, but the pilot is put in an awkward position when the 23-year-old foster parent recruiter gives him an ultimatum.

"I wouldn't be able to move forward if you have slept with the other women," she tells a distraught-looking Peter. While we don't know exactly how he reacts to Madi's request, in a separate preview released last week, he does admit to being intimate with someone else.

"It's kind of a black-and-white situation. These are the expectations I have for myself. These are the expectations I have for our relationship," Madi also tells Hannah Ann.

But while she seems confident in her request, Madison's ultimatum is not well received by Victoria, who refers to it as "disgusting." "Putting him in that position is so unfair," she says. "Are you kidding me?"

Victoria F. Shares Sweet Message for Peter After 'Bachelor' Hometown Date Things got very dramatic when the Virginia Beach native took the Bachelor home, but now she's speaking out.

Tensions will only grow from here as the preview reveals that the final three women will be living together in Australia, despite the overnight dates they will share with Peter. Typically at this point in the season, the finalists are separated and only see on another during rose ceremonies. Talk about awkward!

But even with the uncomfortable moments, Peter's relationships appear to develop while overseas, and in the preview, he actually admits to being in love with all three finalists. "I'm in love with three women now and I have no idea how I'm going to do this," he says.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC