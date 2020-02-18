Lark Voorhies Opens up About Not Being Invited Back for 'Saved by the Bell' Revival (VIDEO)

Among the reboots and revivals coming to networks and streaming services in the coming years is Saved by the Bell, and while several original cast members will be reprising their roles, at least one will not.

Lark Voorhies played Lisa Turtle in the original series and one episode each of The College Years and The New Class, as well as the Saved by the Bell TV movies Hawaiian Style and Wedding in Las Vegas. However, she will not be part of the upcoming revival on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. In an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show set to air Wednesday, she opens up about not being asked to participate.

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion as well as other cast members' events," she reads from an entry in her notebook in the sneak peek below. "Yet of course I also realize that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."

Voorhies' mother first opened up about the actress' bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2012.

In another clip released from Dr. Oz's show, Voorhies admits that she would like to be included when her former costars socialize. "Family isn't kept complete without its lead," she says.

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt." "Saved by the Bell" star Lark Voorhies joins me Wednesday to discuss her mental health, as well as her feelings about not being included in an upcoming reboot of the show. pic.twitter.com/mLYQ4aRpoF — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) February 18, 2020

Voorhies shared a photo from her appearance on the show on Instagram Monday. "I want [to] thank everybody who has been so supportive throughout my journey these last several years. It was very hard to find the right way to talk about some of the challenges that I go through on a daily basis. Please tune in this Wednesday to the Dr Oz show to learn about living with a mental disorder that many people do not understand," she wrote in the caption.

"I am very grateful to Dr. Oz, Dr. Modir, my mother and all of you that have supported me and wished me well through some difficult times. I hope to bring more mental health awareness to help others going through the same challenges," she continued, adding the hashtag, #fightthestigmaofmentalillness, to the end of the message. "Thank you for sharing your stories to me over the years of how strong you all have been too! I look forward to a brighter future and seeing the great things that can be accomplished!"

