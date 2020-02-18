Where We Left Off With 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

At the movies, the Skywalker saga is done, but on television the Star Wars rage on—especially because Disney+ is bringing back Star Wars: The Clone Wars for a 12-episode final season on February 21, nearly six years after Season 6—a.k.a. The Lost Missions—hit Netflix. Need a refresher? The Force is with you: We’re recapping the end of the sixth season right here.

In the Season 6 finale, “Sacrifice”—set just before the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith—Jedi Master Yoda travels to the planet Moraband, the ancient home of the Sith, to pass the last of the Force Priestesses’ tests in order to learn how to “manifest consciousness after death,” a skill he learned about from the voice of the late Qui-Gon Jinn.

On Moraband, Yoda encounters a series of illusions that test his mettle, including a vision of him and Anakin Skywalker dueling Count Dooku, a.k.a. the Jedi-trained leader of the Confederacy of Independent Systems, and Darth Sidious, a.k.a. Dark Lord of the Sith.

In the hallucinatory fight, Anakin quickly dispatches Dooku but is knocked unconscious by Sidious. Sidious suggests that Yoda let him die, but Yoda manages to save Anakin and defeat Sidious simultaneously.

With this trial complete, Yoda awakens and learns from a priestess that he will now be guided on his trailing by Jinn—and that there is “another Skywalker” besides Anakin. (Read: Luke or Leia.)

From Coruscant, where they were monitoring and influencing Yoda’s trials, Dooku and Sidious realize that eliminating the little green dude and the rest of the Jedi will be more challenging than they thought. Yoda, meanwhile, meets up with Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi on the same planet, but he keeps mum about his trials and cast doubts about whether the Jedi (or anyone else) can ever truly “win” a war.

Yoda does, however, hint at an alternative way to defeat the Sith. “Yet, open to us, a path remains that unknown to the Sith is,” he tells Windu and Kenobi. “Through this path, victory we may yet find. Not victory in the Clone Wars but victory for all time.” (Fade out.)

Now that you’re up to speed, check out the Season 7 trailer below.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, February 21, Disney+