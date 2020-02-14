'Manifest': The Stone Kids Battle... Their Very Surprised Parents? (VIDEO)

Even with government conspiracies, missing blocks of time (due to the five-plus years that Flight 828 was MIA), and multiple bad guys lurking around, Manifest is diving into yet another arena for TV drama — the unruly kids!

Tensions are running high at the Stone family residence in the Monday, February 17 episode, when parents Ben (Josh Dallas) and Grace (Athena Karkanis) face off against preteen son Cal (Jack Messina) and his twin, teenager Olive (Luna Blaise). For young Cal, the poor kid just wants to have some fun but his parents are justifiably protective of their boy.

The bigger problem, as you'll see in this exclusive sneak peek above, is Olive, who has found a community in the Church of the Believers, much to the chagrin of Ben and Grace. But the pair have raised a headstrong daughter and she's not about to listen to their demands to leave the Church behind, even if they say she's grounded (for ditching school!). In fact, Olive throws a big word at them — emancipation — which should make her parents realize she's very serious about staying a part of the Church, no matter what they say.

Also in the episode, the 828 passengers finally learn what their increasingly terrifying callings really mean, Zeke (Matt Long) challenges the trust of Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) looks to an old flame for help.

For now, let's check in on the shocked faces of Ben and Grace as their kids give them an earful in the clip above!

Manifest, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC