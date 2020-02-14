Jane Levy & Lauren Graham on Getting Musical in 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (VIDEO)

Music and TV have a long history in scripted television but for every slam dunk like Fox's long-running Glee, there's a viewer-challenged series like NBC's Smash or (digging real deep into the past here) ABC's 1990 primetime flop, Cop Rock.

Thankfully, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is one show seeped in music that works from the first episode, which previewed last month. The NBC series officially begins its first-season run on Sunday, starring Jane Levy as Zoey, a young professional living in San Francisco who, when an earthquake erupts during an MRI, suddenly starts seeing full-on musical numbers revealing the inner thoughts of those around her.

The series also stars Skylar Astin as Jane's co-worker and best friend, Max (who is secretly in love with her), Alex Newell as her neighbor, Mo, Mary Steenburgen as Zoey's mother Maggie, and Peter Gallagher as her father, who is afflicted with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (a part of the story taken from the life of series creator Austin Winsberg). Also guest-starring in the first season of the series is Lauren Graham (Parenthood, Gilmore Girls) as Zoey's cantankerous boss, Joan.

Levy and Graham recently chatted with TV Insider about the series, including what made Levy sign up for the show in the first place. Plus, Graham shares her amazement over sharing scenes with the other great singers in the cast. For all that and more, watch the video above!

