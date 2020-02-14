EPIX's 'War of the Worlds' Reconceptualizes H.G. Wells' Classic Novel (VIDEO)

Created and written by BAFTA award-winning writer Howard Overman, the new drama series War of the Worlds premieres Sunday, February 16 on EPIX.

The series features a critically acclaimed ensemble cast including Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar Jones, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif and Guillaume Gouix.

Set-in present-day Europe, this is a multi-faceted series, based on the story by H.G. Wells.

When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life. The world’s population waits for further contact with baited breath. They do not have to wait long. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out; just pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.

As alien ships appear in the sky, the survivors ask a burning question – who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction?

This is a story of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances, but they are more than just victims in a brutal war. For, as we will come to realize, the aliens’ savage attack on earth is not arbitrary: its seeds are being sown before our very eyes.

