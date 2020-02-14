EPIX's 'War of the Worlds' Reconceptualizes H.G. Wells' Classic Novel (VIDEO)


Created and written by BAFTA award-winning writer Howard Overman, the new drama series War of the Worlds premieres Sunday, February 16 on EPIX.

The series features a critically acclaimed ensemble cast including Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar Jones, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif and Guillaume Gouix.

Set-in present-day Europe, this is a multi-faceted series, based on the story by H.G. Wells.

When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life. The world’s population waits for further contact with baited breath. They do not have to wait long. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out; just pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.

WAR OF THE WORLDS LEA DRUCKER ADEL BECHERIF

Courtesy of EPIX

As alien ships appear in the sky, the survivors ask a burning question – who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction?

This is a story of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances, but they are more than just victims in a brutal war. For, as we will come to realize, the aliens’ savage attack on earth is not arbitrary: its seeds are being sown before our very eyes.

War of the Worlds, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 9/8c, EPIX