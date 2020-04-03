Bill Hears Ash's Story in 'War of the Worlds' Season Finale Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Things are taking an emotional turn in the season finale of EPIX's War of the Worlds as Ash (Aaron Heffernan) opens up to Bill (Gabriel Byrne).

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, the pair reflects on the losses they've endured since the day of the attack, delving into Ash's past in particular. Airing Sunday, April 5, Episode 8 of the first season serves up some character development as we pick up on new information.

In the quiet scene, Ash begins by saying, "I was engaged," before revealing the woman's name was Hailey. "She was beautiful," he adds while getting emotional. "I had to work my arse off just to get her digits."

As Ash continues to tell his tale of love lost, Bill listens in silence with a reflective look on his face. "She could twist me around her little finger, five-foot-nothing," Ash recalls of his fiancée.

The biggest revelation comes towards the end of the clip. Check it out above and don't miss out on the finale!

War of the Worlds, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, April 5, 9/8c, EPIX