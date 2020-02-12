'Briarpatch' Cast & Creator Warn 'No One Is Safe' in the USA Anthology (VIDEO)

If you're looking for a new crime series with a twist, look no further than Briarpatch.

The USA anthology series presents a new take on Ross Thomas' novel, notably with Benjamin Dill now Allegra Dill, played by Rosario Dawson. The cast recently sat down with TV Insider's Damian Holbrook at the Television Critics Association winter press tour to offer a look at what to expect in what creator Andy Greenwald called the "existentially corrupt town of San Bonifacio, Texas."

Greenwald also shared the good and bad news of this 10-episode anthology series: "We're telling one story start to finish this season, so anything is fair game ... No one is safe."

Dogged investigator Allegra Dill returns to her hometown after her younger sister, a homicide cop, is killed in a car bombing. "She has had quite a lot of experience in figuring out things that other people can't," Dawson previewed. And with that "leverage and the audacity," she knows "she can break certain rules." In fact, she doesn't expect to be in town long; she's only planning on needing a hotel room for a week when she first arrives.

"If you're lucky in our business, you may have one opportunity over the course of your career to read something and to not just have it jump off the page, but for it to leap out and grab you by the shoulders and shake you. And that's what happened when I read this," Jay R. Ferguson shared.

Watch the video above for more from Dawson, Ferguson, Kim Dickens, and Greenwald about the characters and adaptation of Briarpatch.

