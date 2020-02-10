'Prodigal Son' Casts Dermot Mulroney as a Blast from Jessica's Past

An old friend of one of the Whitlys is going to be appearing near the end of Prodigal Son Season 1. Let's just hope this reunion goes much better — and much less painfully — than Malcolm's (Tom Payne) with John Watkins (Michael Raymond-James).

Dermot Mulroney has been cast in the recurring role of Nicholas Endicott, Deadline reports. Nicholas is described as "a charming and sophisticated New York City billionaire and patron of the arts." He knew Jessica (Bellamy Young) before her husband Martin (Michael Sheen) was arrested for his crimes as the Surgeon.

The two reconnect after witnessing a murder, and you can imagine how Martin will feel about that. (He won't like it. Obviously.) Should we already be hoping — but possibly doubting — that Nicholas makes it out of the season alive? Just because Martin's locked up doesn't mean he can't still manipulate events outside Claremont Psychiatric Hospital.

Mulroney will appear in the final five episodes of the season, with his first airing on Monday, March 30.

Prodigal Son also stars Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, and Keiko Agena.

Mulroney's recent TV credits include Messiah, The Purge, The Righteous Gemstones, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Arrested Development, and Station 19.

Prodigal Son, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox