'Charmed': Has Macy Figured out Why She Doesn't Have Her Powers Back? (VIDEO)

The Charmed sisters need the Power of Three back ASAP, but that's easier said than done.

Might Macy (Madeleine Mantock) figure out a way to restore that bond in Friday's episode? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at a heart-to-heart during which she thinks she may have figured out the problem.

The sisters may have that "no relationships rule," but that hasn't kept their love lives from being very complicated. Just look at Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Jordan, as she struggles with what to do after he texts her about karaoke. And is there something going on between Mel (Melonie Diaz) and a bartender?

Watch the clip above to see why Macy is concerned about her relationship with Julian (Eric Balfour).

Macy's love life is "very gray and confusing" at the moment, Mantock told TV Insider. "She thinks [Julian's] charming and interesting and he makes her feel quite good about herself, but there is still this underlying tension with Harry and whatever those feelings are and that closeness but [there are] feelings of betrayal and disappointment on both sides."

In "Needs to Know," a mysterious SOS call from Whitelighter Helen (Azura Skye) draws Harry (Rupert Evans), Mel, Macy, and Maggie into a perilous conflict with her Darklighter. In an attempt to reignite the Power of Three, Macy resorts to drastic measures.

She does something "she doesn't necessarily want to do," Mantock teased. "[She goes] to Abigael to ask for help."

Charmed, Fridays, 8/7c, The CW