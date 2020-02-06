7 Reasons 'The Masked Singer's Miss Monster Is Probably This Funk Diva

The Masked Singer is only days into its third season, and already clues are giving way to possible answers regarding contestants' disguises.

While voices are altered and cryptic clues are shared when not singing, there are plenty of hints as to the people behind these masks. Only two episodes in, and one contestant's identity has become evident with the few clues provided for Miss Monster.

Considering this star's stage presence — panelist Ken Jeong said there was something legendary about it — and some strong vocals, it's safe to say she has a history when it comes to performing. Pairing this with the clues revealed so far, and Miss Monster has to be the iconic singer Chaka Khan.

1. The Voice

Miss Monster wowed the panelists with her first performances of the competition when she sang "Something to Talk About" and "Fancy." Yet there was something familiar to her sound, and playing Miss Monster's voice next to Chaka Kahn is a near-dead giveaway.

2. Small Stature

During Miss Monster's first appearance, the panelists noted the competitor's short stature, commenting that she was "tiny." Online, a quick search reports that Chaka Khan is only 5' 4" tall, and anyone who's seen the singer perform knows she's usually smaller than most people around her onstage, even in her signature heels.

3. Queen of Funk

Chaka Khan's nickname in pop culture is the Queen of Funk. The R&B songstress is an icon in the industry, which would explain Miss Monster's "queen" chess piece clue.

4. In the Presence of Royalty

In one of Miss Monster's clues, she mentions that her superlative at the "Masked Academy" would be "most likely to be in the presence of royalty." This could be a callback to Chaka Khan's collaboration with another artist who went by the name of... Prince. They performed the song, "Baby, I Love You" together in the late '90s.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

5. Will You Love Me?

During Miss Monster's first set of clues, she asks, "Will you still love me without knowing my name?" While benign without context, this clue could be in reference to Chaka Khan's song "Will You Love Me?" It wouldn't be the first time a contestant has done this.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

6. Genre

"I love singing these country songs! And I love the fact that they're throwing off he panel," Miss Monster said when she exited the stage in Episode 2. This only supports the idea that this singer is more familiar with a different genre — perhaps R&B, funk, and soul aka Chaka Khan's usual fare.

7. Makeup Maven

Throughout the competition, Miss Monster's clue sequences have featured a lot of makeup items. This could be in reference to Chaka Khan's love of beauty products, which she shared with Vogue in an online tutorial segment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So, who do you think Miss Monster is behind the mask? Let us know what you think in the comments.

