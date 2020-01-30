First Look: Meet 'The Masked Singer' Season 3's Mouse & Bear (PHOTOS)

The Masked Singer's third season kicks off directly after 2020's Super Bowl LIV and Fox has begun unveiling the costumed contestants. And TV Insider has your exclusive first official look at Mouse and Bear!

They join a lengthy list of previously announced characters that include Llama, Banana, Miss Monster, Frog, Robot, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Astronaut, Swan, Kitty, Taco, and Rhino. Mouse may look familiar because this singer was featured in some of the season's first promos.

Now, we're giving fans a chance to see the costumes up-close in two new photos. Mouse is clothed in a delicate, ballerina-like gown, while Bear is a playful pink-and-blue mascot with some serious spirit.

Catch a peek at them below:

The Mouse

The Bear

Stay tuned for the Season 3 premiere this Sunday, and let us know what you think about these looks in the comments below.

The Masked Singer, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, February 2, Fox