'The Bachelor's Mykenna Dorn Is an Internet Sensation Due to Her Tongue Expressions

Poor Mykenna Dorn. The 23-year-old just can't seem to catch a break when it comes to her relationship with The Bachelor lead Peter Weber.

When she's not busy making silly faces at the camera or feuding with the other women, she's shedding an endless amount of tears over her lack of time with the 28-year-old. And while it doesn't seem like Mykenna has what it takes to go the distance this season (she'd have to stop crying for a few in order for that to happen), she has made it to the Top 10, proving the pilot does see something in her.

But based on the promo for Episode 6, her time may be limited. Mykenna is seen feuding with Tammy Ly, right before she's shown walking down a flight of stairs in tears. Could this be the end of the road for the emotional blonde? That remains to be seen — but one thing's for sure, Mykenna has a lot more to offer than her tears. Read on for everything you need to know about the star.

She's extremely close to her family

According to her ABC bio, Mykenna has great examples of love within her family to admire. "She is super close to her parents and is constantly inspired by her grandparent's love, which makes sense, as they were together for 61 years and her grandpa proposed to her grandma on their first date."

Her relationship experience is limited

The 23-year-old has only been in one relationship so far — and it didn't end well. According to the fashion blogger, she called it quits on that relationship after her significant other became too controlling. Now, she knows what she wants and isn't willing to settle. "She's looking for someone who will surprise her with romantic adventures, but will also be ok with it when she wants to go out drinking and dancing with her friends," her bio reads.

View this post on Instagram 23 I have a really good feeling about you 💛 A post shared by Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) on Feb 2, 2020 at 11:30am PST

She loves drinking wine and dancing

A quick skim of her social media profiles will prove that she's rarely without a glass of vino in her hand — and in most videos, she's seen busting a move. In fact, Mykenna likes to show off her dance moves on the social platform, Tik Tok and refers to herself on Instagram as "The CEO of Cringy Wine Dancing."

She's become a meme

Thanks to her vibrant expressions, which often include her tongue hanging out of her mouth, Mykenna has quickly become an internet sensation. In Episode 5, she unknowingly delivered quite a few hilarious faces, which has resulted in several viral memes.

When he watches your story but doesn’t text back. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/7RMfmM2kqJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 4, 2020

Mykenna and her facial and tongue gymnastics... I’VE HAD ENOUGH #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/MBOVctMqrS — 🦋 (@tswiftsbt13) February 4, 2020

I had to rewind to verify this actually happened 🤣🤭 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ocPbeaeIMI — Julie Ann (@JulieAnn1515) February 4, 2020

Can someone tell Mykenna to control her tongue?! #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/reVityk1b9 — Meg (@megofboston) February 4, 2020



The Bachelor, February 5, 8/7c, ABC