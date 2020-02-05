Edie Falco Shares What's 'Refreshing' About 'Tommy' (VIDEO)

Edie Falco is "on the other side of the law" with her latest role as the titular Tommy in the CBS procedural drama.

Tommy is more "what you see is what you get" from Falco's previous roles, she told TV Insider when she sat down with us at the Television Critics Association winter press tour last month. "There's something very refreshing about that."

Edie Falco on Why CBS' 'Tommy' Brought Her Back to TV 'The Sopranos' and 'Nurse Jackie' star plays the first female chief of police for Los Angeles in the new drama.

As a former NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police in Los Angeles, she's "a bit of a fish out of water" in the city, the star admits. In addition to adjusting to a new position in a new place, "she doesn't know who has her back, who wants her job," Falco says. The question of trust extends to the mayor, "a big part of her life and a big part of the running of the city," she continued. "Who is this mayor to her and how will he manage the idea of a new chief of police, of this being a woman?"

But Tommy isn't worried about what others think. "Whatever problems they have with her being in the job are problems they're going to have to deal with," the star explains. "She knows she's qualified."

Where she's a little less sure of herself is her relationship with her estranged daughter, Kate (Olivia Lucy Phillip). "We watch them very imperfectly try to find a way to be mother and daughter, to be in each other's lives," she previewed.

Watch the video above for more from Falco about Abigail "Tommy" Thomas.

Tommy, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 6, 10/9c, CBS