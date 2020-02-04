Worth Watching: A 'Schitt's Creek' Premiere, Papa's Stand-Up, State of the Union
Schitt's Creek
chittA selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:
Schitt's Creek (9/8c, Pop TV): Is the quirky small town ready for a red-carpet premiere? Alexis (Annie Murphy) sure hopes so, and she pulls out what stops she can as the publicist for her faded-actress mother Moira (the divine Catherine O'Hara) in honor of her hoped-for comeback. In The Crows Have Eyes III, a vehicle we're sure is as promising as it sounds. As Moira prepares for her long-overdue closeup, David (Daniel Levy) tends to Patrick (Noah Reid) following another painful event: his wisdom-teeth removal.
Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! (streaming on Netflix): Need to lighten up? Come to Papa — as in comedian Tom Papa, whose stand-up act from his native New Jersey riffs on family, work, climate change, obesity, mommy makeovers and other quirks of everyday life.
State of the Union (9/8c, 6/PT): The president addresses a joint session of Congress — no tension between those legislative bodies and the executive branch, right? — in an historic campaign year. All major broadcast networks and news channels will carry the session live, followed by the Democratic response.
Inside Tuesday TV: The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow (9/8c) lands its heroes in 1947 Los Angeles, where they take on notorious gangster Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel (Young & Hungry's Jonathan Sadowski)… Winter is coming to National Geographic's Life Below Zero (9/8c) as the Alaskans prepare for the worst as the Arctic summer wanes… History's Project Blue Book (10/9c) moves on from Roswell to the equally iconic Area 51 in Nevada when a soldier is seemingly abducted by a flying saucer at the remote military base… There's a crisis of sorts on TBS's wacky Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (10:30/9:30c) when Prince Chauncley (Daniel Radcliffe) loses one of his precious ducks.