Lauralee Bell Joins V.C. Andrews' Landry Series Films on Lifetime

Emmy Award-winner Lauralee Bell is joining Lifetime's V.C. Andrew's Landry family movie series.

The mI promise creator and The Young and the Restless actress will star in the first two films, Ruby and Pearl in the Mist, alongside previously cast stars Rachelle and Karina Banno. In the films, Bell will fill the role of Daphne Dumas, wife of Ruby's estranged father who isn't thrilled when Ruby shows up and disrupts her perfect situation.

This serves as a reunion between Bell and producer Reel One Entertainment after she starred as the lead in 2019's Nightmare Tenant, for which she also served as an executive producer, and Mistress Hunter in 2018. Bell also starred in Lifetime's Past Sins.

"I read the scripts and I was hooked, this is such as wonderful introduction for those who haven't already read the books and I am looking forward to portraying such a manipulative character," Bell says of the Landry family movie series.

V.C. Andrews' Landry Family Movie Series is being produced by Reel One Entertainment with Tom Berry, Dan Angel, Jane Startz, and Ric Nash set to executive produce. Screenwriters for the films include Richard Blaney and Gregory Small. Gail Harvey is attached to direct Ruby.

Bell has famously starred in CBS' recently renewed soap The Young and the Restless as Christine "Cricket" Williams. She recently won an Emmy for mI promise, a digital series about a 16-year-old girl who makes a horrible mistake by texting and driving that she wrote, directed and produced. The actress previously created, produced and directed the web series Family Dinner and Just Off Rodeo.

Stay tuned for more news about the Landry series coming to Lifetime.