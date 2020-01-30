'The Young and the Restless' Renewed for 4 More Seasons at CBS

The long-running soap The Young and the Restless has been renewed for four additional seasons at CBS.

A ratings leader for the past 31-plus years, Y&R is set to run through the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The series, which has been airing since 1973, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with this latest renewal.

"Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment," said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. "But The Young and the Restless has been daytime's top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing.

"It's a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television," he continued.

The series has been a mainstay for CBS over the past 47 years and currently leads other daytime dramas in viewers (4.11 million), women 25-54 (1.0) and women 18-49 (0.6) according to Nielsen live plus 7-day ratings through January 10.

"We are thrilled to continue the legacy of The Young and the Restless at CBs, as this renewal will take us to our 50th anniversary in 2023, and beyond," Senior Executive Vice President, Programming at Sony Pictures Television, Steve Kent said. "The iconic characters created by William J. Bell and Lee Philip Bell 47 years ago continue to captivate audiences in the U.S. and across the globe, and we look forward to building on the dynamic storylines feautring these beloved characters."

The series airs weekdays on the network and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Anthony Morina is the show's executive producer and Josh Griffith serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, Check Local Listings, CBS