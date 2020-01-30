TV News Roundup: Sarah Shahi & Katharine McPhee on Netflix, 'SNL's Cecily Strong Heads to Apple

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW THURSDAY TV NEWS:

Sarah Shahi Joins Netflix with Sex/Life

Sarah Shahi is heading to the streaming service with the 8-episode dramedy Sex/Life, according to Deadline. Cast as the lead, Shahi will portray Billie Connelly, a suburban mother of two who wants to reignite the single and sexy girl she was 10 years ago in herself. The series follows a love triangle between Billie, her husband and her past.

Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian to Star in Country Comfort

Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian have been cast in Netflix's forthcoming series Country Comfort. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show — which got a 10-episode order — is a multi-camera family comedy. McPhee will play Bailey, an aspiring country star who takes a job as a nanny for a cowboy (Cibrian) and his children.

Cecily Strong Follows SNL Boss to Apple TV+

Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong is heading to Apple TV+ as the lead of Lorne Michaels' comedy Schmigadoon. According to THR, the project is being described as a mix between Groundhog Day and Enchanted. The story centers on a couple who, while backpacking, discover a town named Schmigadoon where the citizens break out into musical numbers. Could this mean Strong's leaving SNL? Fans will have to wait and see.

Nicki Minaj on Drag Race

A dream of mine for so long 👑💄 @rupaulsdragrace season 12 starts Friday 2/28 at 8pm on @VH1! ✨ #dragrace pic.twitter.com/KRLRscTG6J — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) January 30, 2020

In a tease that was shared online, Nicki Minaj is heading to RuPaul's Drag Race for some Season 12 fun. See the sneak peek above.

HBO's Plot Against America Unveils Trailer

The highly anticipated HBO title Plot Against America revealed its first trailer featuring stars Winona Ryder and John Turturro. Based on the Philip Roth novel, the alternative history story sees the country's turn to fascism through the eyes of a working class Jewish family.